Joseph G. Wojak

Joseph Gregory Wojak, 86, of Bloomfield and Point Pleasant, N.J, passed away on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at home in Bloomfield.

Born in Old Forge, PA, he lived most of his life in Bloomfield & Glen Ridge, NJ. Joseph graduated from Upsala College with a BA in Accounting. He began his 5 decade long career in finance as a CPA with Arthur Anderson and went on to become President & CEO of Cooper- Jarrett, Inc., CFO of Howard Saving Bank, and Co-Founder and CFO of Consolidated Delivery & Logistics, Inc. Joseph also owned and operated JGW Associates, LLC, which specialized in forensic accounting. He later became an adjunct professor of Finance at Seton Hall University & Accounting at Caldwell College.

Joseph served the Bloomfield community in many capacities, including as a 5 term elected Councilman at Large, Zoning Board Chairman, Chairman of the Bloomfield Bicentennial Committee, lectern at St. Valentine Church and as an honorary trustee of the Joseph Poniatowski Beneficial Association. Joseph was a past President and member of the Board of Trustees of the Glen Ridge Country Club where he was a member for over 40 years. Joseph was a sought after public speaker who emceed many community events.

Husband of 52 years of the late Barbara (nee: Rykowski). Loving partner of 10 years to Diane Horowitz. Father of Marc & his wife Debra, Jacquelyn Wojak, David Horowitz & partner Debra Price, and Dr. Deborah Horowitz Salanon & her husband David. Loving Grandfather of Matthew Petruska, Andrew Petruska, Allison Petruska, Brandon Wojak, Brianna Wojak, Daniel Frey, Lola Frey, Michal Salanon, Ryan Laszlo, and Ariella Laszlo.

Joseph cherished spending time with his extended family and friends, especially at his home in Point Pleasant, NJ. He loved to travel which included taking his family on numerous European vacations and visiting Aruba. He enjoyed the pageantry of the Metropolitan Opera. His family will dearly miss his keen intellect, wisdom and advice.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the visitation at the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield, NJ, on Tuesday, December 26th. The Funeral Mass was offered at St Valentine’s Church, 125 N. Spring St., Bloomfield. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery, Bloomfield. Shiva and minyan service was at the family residence on Wednesday, December 27th. Express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com