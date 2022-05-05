Joseph J. Ruffalo Jr. passed away on Tuesday May 3, 2022, at home in Bloomfield NJ.

Born in Montclair, he lived in Bloomfield and Belleville and various other locations. Joseph was a graduate of Bloomfield High School and attended Montclair State. He was a Bronze Star Recipient during the Viet Nam War. He was the president of the NFBNJ for 26 years as well as a member of the Board of Directors of the National Federation of the Blind, Lions Club past district chairman, Knights of Columbus 3rd degree, Cub Scout leader, mentor and community advocate.

He was the Beloved husband of Judith Ruffalo. Loving father or Joseph Michael and wife Bettina of California, and James Patrick and his wife Kelly of Arizona. Brother to Rose Hanley and her husband Stephen of Glen Ridge, Richard and his wife Dianne of Florida, Jane Degenshein and her husband Larry of West Orange and Dr Robert A. and his wife Jolie of Verona. Uncle to many and friend to more.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the celebration of his life at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St Bloomfield on Saturday May 7th, 2022, from 12-5 pm. In Lieu of flowers please donate to the organization of your choice in Joseph’s name. Suggested organizations include Wounded Warriors, Vietnam Veterans of America, American Cancer Society, and the National Federation of the Blind of New Jersey (NFBNJ).

