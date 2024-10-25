Joseph Jewell Durham, a resident of Bloomfield, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2024. Joseph was born to Joseph Jewell Durham and Stella Burdha in Chicago Illinois on September 26, 1952. After graduating high school in 1970, Joseph studied Communication Electronics at United Technical School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where he received a Certificate of Proficiency. He then joined the US Navy, where he attended Air Search Radar School, Satellite Navigational Computer School and Naval Nuclear Power School, and worked as an electronics technician with a specialty in Radar, Radar Repeaters and Satellite Navigation Computers. After being honorably discharged from the Navy in 1976, Joseph worked as an A+ Certified Technician and installer of computer systems for several companies, including Panasonic, AT&T Wireless, and Microsoft, Inc., before striking out on his own the early 2000s. Blessed with a lovely bass/baritone voice, Joseph lent his musical talents to a number of choirs, including the choir at Trinity Episcopal Church in Montclair, the choir at St. Elizabeth Episcopal Church in Elizabeth, and the Choir at Christ Episcopal Church in Bloomfield/ Glen Ridge (where Joe was also a faithful member of the Vestry and Men’s Club).

A devoted husband, church member, and friend, Joseph is survived by his wife, Jane L. Durham, his sister-in-law Alice Canton, and a host of people who loved him.

His viewing will be held on Friday, November 1, from 4:00pm through 8:00pm at O’Boyle Funeral Home in Bloomfield. His funeral will be held on Saturday, November 2 at 10:00am at Christ Episcopal Church, Bloomfield/Glen Ridge located at 74 Park Avenue (at the corner of Bloomfield Avenue and Park Avenue) in Bloomfield.

