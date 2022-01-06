Joseph P. Gasparini 87, of Fairfield, New Jersey, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

Loving husband of the late Jeanne (nee Lewis) Gasparini. Beloved son of the late Vito & Beatrice Gasparini. Dear brother of Jimmie Gasparini & his wife Evelyn and his late sisters Marion, Theresa and Victoria. Loving uncle of James Gasparini & his wife Lillian, Patricia Gasparini, Michael Gasparini & his wife Stacey, Donna Winderweedle & her late husband Alan, Debbie Gentile, Jim Gentile & his wife Nancy, and Jeanne Hahn. Cherished grand-uncle of 11 grand nieces & nephews and 3 great-grand nieces & nephew. Mr. Gasparini was an Army National Guard Veteran. He was Senior Vice President at Colonial Life Insurance in East Orange, which later became Chubb Life Insurance. He was an All-State baseball player for Bloomfield High School and was All-County as a junior batting .350. At Upsala College he was named first team NCAA District All America in 1956 and earned eight varsity letters in baseball and basketball. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame at both Bloomfield High School and Upsala College. He had a love for all sports and was an avid golfer with 3 recorded Holes in One. Joe enjoyed traveling and spending time with the love of his life, Jeanne, and their endearing pups. Friends will be received Sunday 1-4PM at the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 7 Two Bridges Road, Fairfield. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. Send condolences to

stellatofuneralhomes.com.