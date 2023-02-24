Joseph P. Marciniak, 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Wednesday, February 15, 2023 in the Newark University Medical Center following a brief illness.

Born in Newark, NJ, Joseph grew up in Harrison and has lived in Bloomfield for most of his life.

Son of the late Leon and Janet (nee Wojciechowski) Marciniak, Joseph was a graduate of the St. Anthony of Padua Preparatory School Watkins Glen, NY. He earned his undergraduate degree in Social Work from Seton Hall University and later earned his Masters in Social Work from Fordham University New York, NY. A dedicated ACSW, Licensed Marriage and Family Counselor, Joseph had a long and satisfying private practice as well as working in the guidance department with several schools such as Rev. Brown Elementary School Sparta, NJ, St. Theresa RC School of Kenilworth and St. Peters Elementary School Jersey City, NJ.

In Joseph’s years as a young father, he was a very active parent with many of his children’s sports and activities; especially serving as President of the Sacred Heart RC School Home and School Association. Joseph was a devout parishioner of the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church Bloomfield, NJ. He was an avid model railroader; however, Mr. Marciniak’s most satisfying times were spent with his family and most especially with his grandchildren.

Joseph was predeceased by his cousin Rev. Father Henry Paul Marciniak in 2006. He is survived in life by his beloved wife of fifty-seven years Eileen A. (nee Barbieri) Marciniak, his loving children Joseph M. and his wife Linda Marciniak, Pauleen Marciniak, Matthew and his wife Jamie Marciniak and Christian Marciniak and his fiancé Liliana Carreras. Also surviving are his cherished grandchildren Wyatt and Jake Marciniak, Jared and Jade Alexis West and Jessica Taylor and Anthony Joseph Marciniak as well as his loyal pet Snoopy.

Visitation was held Thursday February 23, 2023 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM in the O’Boyle Funeral Home #309 Broad Street Bloomfield, NJ 07003. www.oboylefuneralhome.com. A Christian funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday February 24, 2023 at 10:30 AM in the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church #76 Broad Street Bloomfield, NJ with entombment following in the Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum #340 Ridge Road North Arlington, NJ 07031.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joseph’s memory may be made to either St. Jude Children’s Hospital www.stjude.org or Shriners Hospital www.donate.lovetotherescue.org.