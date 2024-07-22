Joseph Paul Kaiser, 88, of Melbourne, Florida passed away on July 13, 2024 at The Vitas Hospice Inpatient Unit in Rockledge, Florida. An interment will be in Cape Canaveral National Cemetery on August 30, 2024 at 11 AM followed by a Celebration of Life in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. To leave a condolence and read the full obituary, please visit

www.beckman-williamson.com