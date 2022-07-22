Joseph R. DeAngelis Jr., 71, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Mountainside Hospital in Glen Ridge.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Monday at 9:00 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at St. Lucy’s Church at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. Visitation is on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Newark, Mr. DeAngelis lived in Newark and the last 42 years in Bloomfield. He was a retired tractor trailer driver from JLP Express in Cedar Grove.

He was the husband of Donna Arlotta DeAngelis for 48 years; father of Danielle Coletta and her husband Joseph, Joseph DeAngelis III and his wife Laura and Gina Zaycek and her husband James; grandfather of Alyssa, Isabella, Nicholas, Gabriella, Brianna, Joseph IV, Julia, Gianna and James; brother of Geraldine Cicetti and her husband Arthur; uncle of Anthony and his wife Sherri Cicetti and Dana Cicetti; and his furry friend Bailey.