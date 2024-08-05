Josephine Anne Gault

JoAnne Gault, 86, of Bloomfield, New Jersey. Passed away Saturday, August 3, 2024 in Glen Ridge.

Josephine was born in The Woodland section of the Bronx, NY, to James J. And Bridget Lamb. She was a resident of Bloomfield for over 60 years. She retired from Bloomfield Town Hall after a 30 year Career in the Department of Community Development and Inspections.

Wife of the late Alfred Gault. Mother of John and Robert. Mother in law of Jennifer and Melissa. Grandmother of Gracie and Jack, Erin And Cavan and the late Sofia. Sister of the late Theresa McAllister, Maureen Lapone, and Ellen Lapone. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral Service at the O’Boyle Funeral Home , 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield on Thursday August 8, at 11:00 am. Interment Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes, NJ. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4-8pm. Visit

www.oboylefuneralhome.com to express your condolences