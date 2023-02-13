Jude Abdul Ghafur Ali

February 2, 1947 – February 5, 2023

Jude Ali, (76) was originally named Thomas Bernard Dashiell, brother of Patricia, and son of Mildred and Marvin Dashiell. He was born in the house his father, uncle and grandfather built in Salisbury, Maryland. He grew up in Elizabeth, New Jersey. He is survived by cousins, friends, in-laws, 8 nieces and nephews, first wife and dear friend Diane, current wife Alaine, and his three children: Aisha (40), Umar (36), and Aliya (15).

Jude was a unique person who reinvented himself several times. Jude served in the United States Air Force between 1968-1970. Around this time, Jude and some high school friends were inspired by the Muslim movement in Newark and converted to Islam and became a part of this community. It was this faith and brotherhood that expanded his horizons and motivated him to further his education.

Jude loved New York City, Horses, Basketball, Florida State Seminoles, Film, and Motown.

Jude met his first wife, Diane in Greenwich Village, where they explored visual and performing arts. Jude got a job at New York University, where he worked for 36 years as a project manager. Jude attended NYU Film School, and graduated with a BFA and dreams of writing an epic African American film someday.

Jude, Diane, and his cousins also spent many years working with horses at Watchung Stables in Union County, NJ. A beloved Horse Trainer and Riding instructor, Jude taught thousands of children and adults how to ride and compete.

Jude and his son loved playing pickup basketball together at NYU and watching hundreds of tournaments at the famous “Cage” on West 4th street. Later in life, Jude remarried and moved to Bloomfield, New Jersey where he and his wife Alaine bought a house and raised his daughter Aliya.

For those who wish please make donations in Jude’s memory to IFRC International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent. IFRC.ORG

