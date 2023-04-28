Judith Ann Sutula (Judy) was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend. She passed away on Sunday, April 23rd, 2023 surrounded by loved ones. She was born to Marion and Henry Hildenbrandt on October 11th, 1935. She attended Bloomfield schools and graduated from the high school in 1953. An avid athlete, Judy was on the archery team in high school and started playing basketball as a little girl continuing into college. She attended Susquehanna University and New York University earning her degree to be a licensed occupational therapist. She worked in hospital settings and schools, ending her career in the Verona Public Schools where she worked with a wonderful group of educators who remained dear to her heart.

Judy met the love of her life Charlie Sutula while attending NYU and working at The Church of All Nations, a settlement house in the Lower East Side. They married in 1964 and she became a loving and proud stepmother to Charlie Jr.. They later had their daughter Jody to whom Judy was a supportive mom. She is the beloved mother-in-law of Rita Sutula of New York City. Judy was also the sister to the late Charles Hildebrandt and Claire Oglesby whom she loved very much. She was predeceased by her in-laws John and Marie Ploiser and brother-in-laws Michael Sutula and Mac Oglesby; sister-in-law Helen Hildebrandt. Jeannette Westington (Thomas Westington) was Judy’s sister-in-law and the two had a special bond. Judy’s nieces and nephews brought her such joy and she loved being a part of their lives. She leaves behind nephews Craig Hildebrandt and Greg Westington; nieces Elaine Emmi, Kathy Sutula, Marian Lally, Amy Vischio, Alice Oglesby, Molly Oglesby, Lora Kunego, Karen Ibold, Susan Westington, she was predeceased by the late Beth Hildebrandt. Judy also loved her 15 great-nieces and nephews and her two great-great nieces.

Judy loved traveling and did so often with her best friend Joy. She would explore every National Park she could. She enjoyed live concerts and would spend a lot of time listening to her record collection which covered a variety of artists. Judy was an active member of Park United Church and was a founding member of The Kid’s Corner after-school program which she held in deep regard. She supported many causes all with the aim to help others. She was a true friend who never met a stranger. Judy’s positive outlook on life was contagious. She believed in others and was a true champion for everyone in her life. She will be missed by many, but we are all better for knowing her.

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home,309 Broad Street, Bloomfield. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com