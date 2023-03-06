Judith Johanson, née DeMaio passed away on March 2, 2023.

Judith was a lifelong resident of Bloomfield NJ. She was a 1964 graduate of Bloomfield High School where she was a member of the Marching and Concert Bands and the Archery Club.

Judith was a clarinetist in the Bloomfield Civic Band for many years.

She was employed by AT&T and after her retirement became a medical transcriptionist.

Judith was an avid photographer and traveler. She was a great Yankees fan and enjoyed watching soap operas.

She loved the town of Bloomfield, and was a regular at The Concerts in the Park and the Cruise Nights Car Show in Bloomfield Center. On most mornings, she could be found riding the Senior Bus to the Brookdale Shop-Rite.

Judith was predeceased by her husband 2nd Lt. Philip M. Johanson, USA, her father Michael and her mother Josephine. She is survived by her brother Michael (Denise) of Blairstown, her longtime friend Linda Carrick and many cousins.

A memorial service will be held at the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield, NJ on Saturday, March 11 from 11 AM. Express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com