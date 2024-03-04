Judith Primamore

Judith E. Primamore (nee Gannon) passed on to eternal life on February 27, 2024. Mrs. Primamore was a life long resident of Bloomfield and attended Sacred Heart Grammer School, Mount St. Dominic Academy and graduated from Caldwell University.

Upon graduation she was employed as an Administrative Assistant to the President of the New Jersey Employers Association. She advanced to the position of Client Representative and was responsible for several organizations as Labor and Employment counsel.

After her marriage to Dr. John Primamore she became office manager for his busy practice. Shortly after her husband’s passing, she entered Job-Haines Assisted Living in Bloomfield where she spent quality time in a nurturing environment. Mrs. Primamore leaves a brother, John R Gannon and sister-in-law Florence of Randolph N.J. and sister-in-law Mildred Primamore of Union N.J. She will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral ceremonies are private and are being conducted by the O’Boyle Funeral Home in Bloomfield. In lieu of flowers Judy requested that all donations be made to Sacred Heart Church in Bloomfield. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

