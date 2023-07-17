April 7, 1934 – July 9, 2023. “Her greatest joy was her family and friends.”

Julia B. Lauda passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at her residence in Little Falls NJ, surrounded by family, she was 89 years young at the time of her passing.

Born in Jersey City, she spent much of her lifetime in Bloomfield raising her family. After graduating, Julia worked at Western Electric where she met her husband, Arthur. Julia later became a successful business owner where she was able to express her zest for art and creativity.

In her free time, she enjoyed cooking, crafting, sewing, gardening, outdoors, and entertaining. Her Sunday gatherings were filled with laughter and cherished moments with family and friends. She lived a social life and loved nothing more than spending time with others. She was a member of Little Falls Woman’s Club and enjoyed serving her community. She was a devoted Catholic and had a deep reverence for faith. Her spirit and enthusiasm for life will dearly be missed.

Julia is survived by her husband of 67 years, Arthur Lauda. She was preceded in death by her beloved son Arthur, and his survived wife Marianne. She was also survived by her sons Steven and his wife Ann, Robert and his wife Mary, and daughter Diane Murphy and her husband Sean. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Katrina Phillips, Robert Lauda, Danielle Broder, Jennifer Kiley, Stephanie Jackson, Joseph Murphy, Nicholas Lauda, Gabrielle Lauda, Michael Murphy, and great-grandchildren: Devon, Bella, Gavin, Dominic, Gia, Julianna, and Mia and Nicholas. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com