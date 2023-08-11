On Tuesday, August 8, Julie E. Aponte, a beloved mother, grandmother, mama and partner, passed away. Julie was Ninety-one. She was born on November 29th in Havana, Cuba and resided in Bloomfield, NJ for the last 44 years. She worked as a Bookkeeper for Panasonic for many years before her retirement. Julie filled her days with visits from her family, watching her favorite tela-novellas and chatting with her partner, Nestor.

Julie will be remembered as a fierce woman with a passion for knowledge and an inquisitive mind. She was a loving partner, mother, grandmother and mama who loved her family dearly. She is predeceased in death by her beloved husband, Joseph Aponte, her son, Richard Aponte, her mother, Mary Leslie and her great-grandson; JJ Hughes. Surviving her is her partner, Nestor Cravelli; son, Ronald Aponte; daughter; Roselynd Hughes & Husband James; grandchildren; Kathleen Mills and husband, Marlon, Marisol Bundtzen and husband, Travis, James Hughes and wife, Meredith; great-grandchildren, Theo, Chloe, Nico, Logan, Lawson and Crosby.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the ASPCA (https://www.aspca.org/) in Julie’s Name.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the viewing at the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield on Thursday, August 10th, www.oboylefuneralhome.com. The funeral mass was offered at St. Thomas The Apostle Church. Interment Immaculate Conception Cemetery.