Julita Cabello Mendoza 76, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Mountainside Hospital in Glen Ridge.

Born in the Philippines, she resided in Bloomfield.

Mrs. Mendoza worked as an accountant in the Philippines before managing the Barrio Fiesta Restaurant in Queens, N.Y. She was a loving mother who sacrificed everything for the sake of her children. She was the mother of Sonia, Samuel, Susan and Serge Mendoza; sister of Nenita, Stella, Victor, Rodolfo and the late Nelia, Roberto, Manolo, Marieta, Virginia, Epifanio Jr. and Rosalita. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.