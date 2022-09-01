Justin Edgar Cordero, the light of his mother’s eye, the pride of his father’s chest, the music in the souls of all who’d known and loved him, passed on from this earthly life, the 26th day of August, year 2022.

Justin, 40, was born in New York City and raised in Bloomfield, NJ, graduating from Bloomfield High School in 1999. Growing up, Justin had a knack and a flair for all things sports, playing any and everything he could get his gifted hands upon, earning varsity letters on the high school basketball and baseball teams. He loved baseball most, and excelled naturally at it; and with his glove-popping, right-handed pitching arm, Justin led the high school squad as its number one pitcher on the mound. And for his masterful, high-touted exploits on the hardball diamond, Justin represented Team U.S.A. internationally, playing tournaments in Canada and France.

After high school, Justin attended Fairleigh Dickinson University in Madison, earning his Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management in 2007. His congenial, larger-than-life personality was a perfect marriage for a long and illustrious business career, and after undergrad, he dove headfirst into sales. Uniquely and naturally talented was Justin at sales, for he was always a talker and chit-chatter at heart, selling anything he was tasked and doing so while talking circles around you, earning himself Executive Sales awards and President’s Club honors for his magnificence in the field.

But at his crux, Justin was not a student nor ballplayer nor businessman; he was a child, an unabashed, always-a-kid-again child, his big, beautiful eyes filled of wonder, his laughter the music of our world itself. He made everyone around him laugh, did Justin, this playful and fun-loving friend of ours, whether in his witty, showstopping comebacks, or in his sometimes (oft-times) inappropriate practical jokes. We all loved him for it, that silly, nonsensical humor of his, loved him at his comedian, childlike heart, always crushing when steeped in the limelight, always keeping us giddy and giggling in his hands.

Some of Justin’s fondest moments in this earthly life were spent when in the loving presence of children, because simply, and beautifully, Justin was a child at heart himself. He was the silly and loveable uncle to Carly, Dante, Kiran, Devin, Amelia and Cameron, loving them all to littler and littler pieces, always speaking their language when playing hide and seek or doing cannonballs in the pool, the peanut butter to the jelly of these darling young children, Justin, that admired and cool Uncle Justin, always with the cool hats and crisp stylistic gear.

Our beautiful Justin is survived by his mother, cherished beloved mother, Debra Rainone, and by his stepfather, dutiful stepfather, Joseph Rainone; by his father, Edgar Cordero, the one and only hero of his life, and by his adoring stepmother, Doreen Cordero. His brothers Brandon, Michael and Joseph, Jr. carry the spirit of Justin onward now, carry him in their bones and in their souls, as do his loving maternal grandmother, Geraldine Donovan, and countless adoring aunts and uncles; Rainy and Jack Barron, Suzanne Donovan, Maureen Donovan, William and Monica Donovan, Shawn Donovan, Guy Rainone, Gene and Alice Rainone and cousins, nieces, nephews and friends; family and friends who were warmed, safe, and recharged in the rays of his sparkling light, gravitating always nearer and dearer to him, revolving always around him, home.

Justin was simply the light and the life of the party, our dear and beloved Justin; always grooving it to the music, always jigging it to the beat. He loved music, summer, dancing, and just being with all his tightest-knit family, loved ones and friends; and his spirit glows warmer and brighter inside us, his love our lantern that burns inside.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O'Boyle Funeral Home on Saturday at 9:00 a.m. The funeral mass will be offered at St. Thomas the Apostle Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Rosedale Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 2-8 p.m.