Kadouri Alkaysi, 86 transitioned on February 25, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Devoted father and grandfather of Bloomfield, NJ, Kadouri was born on May 2, 1935 in Baghdad, Iraq and grew up in Basra. He was enamored with music and became an accomplished musician, playing varying instruments and he even cut a record.

Kadouri emigrated to the United States in 1954. He lived in NYC, and while attending New York Institute of Technology he worked at the United Nations as a Communications Officer.

Kadouri married Anita Geophert in 1969 and had two children, Ramsey and Leith.

He travelled in diplomatic circles working in international relations and also worked for the airlines industry. When former Attorney General Ramsey Clarke founded the International Action Center, Kadouri volunteered his time as a translator.

He was an avid wrestling fan, a world traveler (it would be easier to list the places he didn’t visit) and a vocal anti war protestor.

He was predeceased by his wife Anita Geophert Alkaysi. Kadouri is survived by his sons, Ramsey and Leith Alkaysi, his granddaughters Jerrilyn and Juliet Alkaysi, daughter in law Jacqueline Alkaysi, nephew Ali Ibrahim, great nephew Tom Ibrahim and his beloved dog Oscar.

Kadouri was cherished and will be missed by many, including his large extended family of grandnieces and nephews.