Karen M. Centinaro (Byrne) 64, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 surrounded by her loving family at home in Bloomfield, N.J.

Born in Belleville, she lived in Bloomfield for the last 38 years. Karen was the administrative assistant to the athletic director at Bloomfield High School and in 2015, she was recognized by the DAANJ with the Administrative Assistant Award of Excellence.

Karen also was a positive force for her community and was particularly proud of her work with the annual Cheer for the Cure event. Thanks to her efforts, over $75,000 has been raised for the V Foundation, the Community Food Bank of NJ, Project Cheer Up, and other deserving causes.

She was the loving wife of John Centinaro for 42 years; mother of Nicole and her husband Jarrett Francisco and Jessica and her husband Liam Penberthy; grandmother of Julia and Siena; daughter of James F. Byrne and the late Mildred Merrell Byrne; sister of Janice and her husband Steven Ulrich and Michele Byrne; aunt of Danielle Ulrich, Ryan Ulrich, Robert and Debra Centinaro, Dawn and Craig Seeger and Jennifer Centinaro.