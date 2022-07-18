It is with sadness that we mark the passing of Kate Lynn (Selich) Patrick of Glen Ridge, NJ at 63 years of age.

Kate is survived by her husband, Stuart K. Patrick of Glen Ridge, NJ, her sister Amy Selich and husband Gus Basualdo of Carlsbad, CA and her nephew Alexander Basualdo of Encinitas, CA, her Aunt Jo Arlene Klanchar and her cousin John Klanchar of Johnstown, PA. She is predeceased by her parents Joseph R. Selich and Mary Louise (Torina) Selich, formerly of Dover, DE.

Kate grew up in Dover, DE. After graduation from Rutgers University, she began her career on Wall Street working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as an Institutional Wire Clerk and later heading up the syndicate department of a NYSE member firm. She subsequently left the financial industry to pursue various philanthropic ventures including fundraising for the Glen Ridge community and schools. One of Kate’s proudest accomplishments was her 20 years of volunteer work with domestic violence victims as a member of the Domestic Violence Intervention Teams for both the Glen Ridge and Montclair, NJ police departments. In this role, Kate was available day or night to ensure that the victims of domestic violence had access to all the resources and support they required during a very stressful and challenging time in their lives.

Kate had many colorful and interesting passions including her love of her macaw parrot Max, and her albino hamster Gator, who she named after one of her other passions, the music of Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead. After attending more than 50 of their shows she became an avid collector of Jerry Garcia’s art and music. She particularly enjoyed sharing her passion and experiences with other Dead Heads.

Above all else, Kate cared deeply for her family especially her Godson Johnny Klanchar and her nephew Alex who was always the apple of her eye.

A celebration of life service is scheduled for August 18th at 11am at The Episcopal Church of St. James in Upper Montclair, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Rachel Coalition, an Essex -County based not-for-profit organization whose mission is the prevention of domestic violence at

jfsmetrowest.org/domestic-violence-rachel-coalition/ or by phone at 973.740.1233.

Our loss may best be described in the words of Jerry Garcia and Robert Hunter:

Fare you well, fare you well, We love you more than words can tell.

