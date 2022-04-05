Kathleen Mary Hedges, (nee: Fee), 70, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Mountainside Hospital in Glen Ridge surrounded by her loving family.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Friday, April 8, at 8:30 am. The funeral mass will be offered in St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Bloomfield at 9:30 am. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation will be held on Thursday at the Funeral Home from 4:00 – 8:00 pm.

Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Newark, Kathleen was raised in Glen Ridge and resided in Bloomfield for the past 43 years. She was a secretary for the Bloomfield Board of Education, working at the middle school for 24 years. Prior to that she was at home raising her cherished family.

Kathleen is predeceased by her beloved husband, Glenn, her parents, Edward and Luella Fee, and her brother, Brian Fee. Kathleen is survived by her children, Meghan and her husband Shaun Toppel of Westfield, Caitlin and her husband Richard Adams of Cedar Grove, and her brothers Edward Fee and his wife Joan, and Kevin Fee and his wife Diane.