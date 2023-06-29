Kenneth Allan Greene (June 25, 1929-June 24, 2023).

Born in New York City on June 25, 1929, Kenneth Allan Greene, age 93, of Pompton Plains, NJ, passed away on June 24, 2023, one day shy of his 94th birthday.

Kenneth served in the U.S. Army Financial Corps in Germany during the Korean War. He attended CCNY for his undergraduate degree, Brooklyn Law School for his law degree, and NYU for his Masters in tax law. In 1968, he was sworn in by the U.S. Supreme Court to enable him to present cases at that Court.

Greene was Vice President, Taxes, Metromedia, an American media company. Ken was an active member of the Tax Executive Institute. Kenneth was elected twice as a board member to the Bloomfield NJ School Board and was eventually elected as VP of the Board.

Kenneth Greene is survived by his beloved wife Sylvia of 67 years, two daughters Ellen Stewart and her husband Bob and Laurie Greene and her husband Patrick Cavanaugh; three grandchildren Kyle Buchoff and his wife Melanie Zhang-Buchoff, Joseph Buchoff, and Lacey Peace Stewart and William Rendler; and one great granddaughter, Magnolia Grace.

A true renaissance man, Kenneth was an avid woodcarver who always carried his beloved miniature copy of the U.S. constitution in his shirt pocket. He loved everything about trees. He was a dog lover and passionate reader of fiction, nonfiction, the daily New York Times, as well as scholarly works. He could discuss most any topics presented to him with anyone in a civil manner.

The family wishes to thank the Visiting Nurse and Compassionate Care Hospice for helping to care for Kenneth over the last few months.