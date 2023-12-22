Kim-Michelle Garner, aged 50, a longtime resident of Bloomfield, N.J., moving to Nutley, N.J. to raise her family went home to be with our loving Lord on December 16, 2023.

Kim-Michelle was born on August 17, 1973, in Jersey City, N.J. to Michael J. Garner and Barbara Garner (Mazurowski). Those also left to cherish her memory are her children, Kayleigh Rose McClafferty, Kara Ann McClafferty and Shane Michael McClafferty. She was the sister of Michael J. Garner IV and his wife Jennifer and Jaimie Fuerherm (Garner) and her husband James. She leaves behind her former spouse Shane Michael McClafferty. She was a beloved aunt to Jillian Garner, Jenna Garner, Drew Fuerherm, Alyssa Fuerherm, Abigail Fuerherm and Jacob Fuerherm. Kim-Michelle will be greatly missed by many aunts, uncles and cousins and exceptional Godparents Kenneth McKelvey (deceased) and Maureen Farrell. Kim-Michelle also leaves behind countless friends.

Kim-Michelle was a graduate of Bloomfield High School, Class of 1991. She graduated from Essex County College with a degree as a Physical Therapy Assistant and then achieved a master’s degree in physical therapy from Mercy College. She was proud to be a Certified Strength & Conditioning Specialist also. Kim- Michelle owned Absolute Rehab Pediatric and Adult Physical Therapy Practice in Nutley. She was the Health Advisor for the Nutley Chamber of Commerce and a member of the Suburban Essex Chamber of Commerce. She was proud of providing free exercise classes for the Mayor’s Wellness Challenge for several years and also for seniors at her place of business. She received the 2012 Nutley Jaycees Business Award. She was a member of the Nutley Women’s Networking Group. She sponsored many local events, and she was fond of providing free therapy for Veterans. She also went behind the scenes to provide therapy to others who could not afford it. Kim-Michelle often donated her skills to help the community of Nutley strive toward better health. Kim-Michelle worked at many Physical Therapy Practices, usually in a leadership role. She was a Center Manager at Kessler, a Director at St. Barnabas Health Care System and Director of Physical Therapy at the Family Chiropractic Center of Nutley. She worked with patients with disabilities through the Woodbridge Developmental Center and as a treating Physical Therapist for the State Early Intervention Program. One of her fondest memories was of working with Dr. Robert Ruffalo who was an esteemed colleague and friend at A T.E.A.M. Approach Chiropractic and Physical Therapy Center. Kim made an impression everywhere she worked.

We do not mourn our collective loss, but celebrate a life that radiated joy, passion and an indomitable spirit. She was a bundle of energy from the time of birth and enjoyed life to the fullest. Her beauty, smile, laugh and caring and generous personality will be remembered by so many. Her innate compassion for people knew no bounds. Kim-Michelle united groups and broke down walls to bring people together. She was a person of many words and stories and had no idea what the word brevity meant but she was frequently reminded of the definition. She certainly had the gift of gab. She was the life of the party and her sharp wit kept everyone on their toes. She turned ordinary moments into extraordinary ones with her infectious smile and laughter. She also had the most incredible strength and fortitude and was the epitome of bravery. We’ll always imagine her laughing “TE HE HE” one last time and getting the last word in!

The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Valley Hospital, St. Barnabas Hospital and The Center for Hope Hospice and Palliative Care Center who gave such exceptional care to Kim-Michelle during these last months of her life.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to one of two places near and dear to Kim-Michelle’s heart.

Checks can be mailed to: Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 493, Nutley, N.J. 07110 or the Nutley Irish American Charitable Foundation, P.O. Box 22, Nutley, N.J. 07110 or online at nutleyirish.com

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield, N.J., on Friday, December 22nd, 2023 from 3:00-8:00 pm. There will be a short visitation at O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield, at 9:30 am on December 23rd, 2023 followed by a mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary’s Church, 17 Monsignor Owens Place, Nutley, N.J. at 10:30 am on Saturday, December 23rd, 2023. Condolences www.oboylefuneralhome.com