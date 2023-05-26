Kurt Joseph Byerly, 51, of Glen Ridge, NJ, passed away at home unexpectedly on May 7, 2023. He was born on February 18, 1972 in Hartford, Connecticut, the second child to Rose (Bertolino) and Deen G. Byerly (deceased). Kurt grew up as a natural and active young athlete in Enfield and Windsor, CT. He graduated from Windsor High School in 1990 and was an honors student, a captain and standout player of the varsity soccer, ice hockey and golf teams. After high school, he attended Fordham University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Finance and was a member of the varsity soccer team. Kurt was awarded an athletic scholarship to Fordham. He grew into his role on the Fordham soccer team over his four years and was ultimately recognized as the MVP that we all knew him to be in his senior year.

Kurt met his beloved wife Karen Yost when he showed her how to operate the office’s fax machine when they were both first year staff accountants at Price Waterhouse Coopers in New York City. They were married in August 1999 in Wallingford, Pennsylvania surrounded by friends and family.

After leaving Price Waterhouse, Kurt was employed by Altria holding various roles including Manager, Sales & Marketing Finance. He then had a short stint at ADP as Manager, then Director of Planning & Analysis. He joined Prudential Financial in 2006 where he happily spent the last 16 years. His final role was as Vice President Financial Reporting, Asset & Liability Management (Finance).

Kurt is survived by his adored wife of 23 years, Karen, his cherished daughters Erin and Brooke, his mother, Rose, his sister Lynn (Conners), her husband Steve, and their children Megan, Caitlin, and Ryan as well as his parents-in-law Kay (Seawall) and Andrew Yost, his brother-in-law Derek Yost, his wife Ann (Valentino), and their children Emily, Sarah, and Justin. He is also survived by loving aunts, uncles, cousins, other family, and innumerable friends all of whom loved and admired him and will miss him tremendously.

Kurt kept busy as a member of numerous club soccer teams as well as a frequent player of ice hockey and golf. He loved spending time outdoors running around with his dogs, Lexi and Bailey. He also learned to relax, just a bit, and enjoyed watching any sport he could, from Premier League soccer to collegiate lacrosse, and spending time at the family’s special place: Bethany Beach, Delaware. But above all else, he was a dedicated husband and father who adored nothing more than to put smiles on his family’s faces every day with his incredibly joyous and thoughtful energy, truly owning the role of the ultimate “girl dad.”

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 pm on June 3, 2023 at the Glen Ridge Congregational Church, 195 Ridgewood Ave, Glen Ridge, NJ. The family invites everyone to join them at the Glen Ridge Women’s Club, 219 Ridgewood Avenue, immediately following the service. Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield

