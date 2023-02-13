Laura Maier Scott, 56, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the visitation at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield last Friday. A service was held during the visitation. Interment private.

Born in Belleville, she lived in Newark, Glen Ridge and the last 13 years in Caldwell. Laura was a homemaker and a former member of the Bloomfield Elks Lodge.

She was the wife of Ronald T. Scott for 23 years; mother of Emily Scott; daughter of Janet Cortese Maier and the late Frederick W. Maier and sister of Dana Maier. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

