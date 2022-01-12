Mr. Lawrence B. Stauffer, 85, of Glen Ridge, NJ died in Montclair on January 5,2022.

A Memorial Service will be held at Central Presbyterian Church, 46 Park Street, Montclair in early March. Details will be shared as they become available at www.proutfuneralhome.com .

Born in East Orange, Mr. Stauffer grew up in Glen Ridge, moved to Montclair to claim residence for 15 years and then returned home to Glen Ridge in 1990.

He earned a Bachelor’s degree from Upsala College. After starting his career in the newspaper business, he moved to public relations, working in investor relations at Porter, LeVay and Rose in New York City for 20 years before retiring in 2002.

Mr. Stauffer served as President of the Freeman Gardens Association and the Dunworkin’ Club and was a founding member of the Glen Ridge Shade Tree Commission. He was a past president and active member of the Rotary Club of Glen Ridge. He was also active in the Central Presbyterian Church in Montclair as deacon, choir member, mission committee member and elder.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 39 years, Priscilla F. (nee Ferguson) Stauffer, with whom he traveled extensively, from adventurous trips abroad to annual family vacations on Cape Cod.

Mr. Stauffer is survived by his loving daughter, Pamela Osborne and her husband, Scott; cherished granddaughter, Emily Osborne; and his brother, Donald Stauffer.

In his memory, donations to the Central Presbyterian Church, 46 Park Street, Montclair, NJ 07042 or the Freeman Gardens Association, P. O. Box 8113, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 would be appreciated.

