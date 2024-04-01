Leonard Celluro

Leonard “Lenny” Celluro Sr., 86, of Bloomfield, NJ, passed away on March 28, 2024. Visitation is Monday, April 1, 2024 from 3 to 8 pm at O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield, NJ. Mass will be Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at 10 am in Sacred Heart Church, Bloomfield, NJ, immediately followed by the interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Bloomfield, NJ. For complete obituary or to send the family condolences please visit

Born in Newark, NJ, Lenny was a lifelong resident of Bloomfield. In his teens, he ran the family business with his father, pedaling fruits and vegetables through the streets of Newark and the Silver Lake section of Belleville and Bloomfield. He was a shipping and receiving clerk for Peerless Tube Company in Bloomfield for over 35 years. He finished his career working for the Township of Montclair Water Department.

Lenny volunteered his time and touched the lives of many as a Little League baseball Coach and youth basketball Coach. He started the first concession stand for Bloomfield Pop Warner football, later becoming an influential Board Member of the Bloomfield Football Booster Club along with his late wife, Edith Rose Auriemma Celluro. He was most well-known for his presence as a permanent fixture at the Watsessing playground basketball court and open gym programs.

Lenny was a past recipient of the prestigious Watsessing Athletic Club Lifetime Achievement Award and a proud member of the Brookdale Barber Shop Social Club. He was a diehard New York sports fan, never missing a game of his beloved Giants and Yankees.

To know Lenny was to love Lenny. He left a lasting impression on everyone he met, whether you knew him as “Big Len,” “Lenny Senior,” “Mr. C,” “BFL,” or “Coach.” But the title he was most proud to hold was “Poppy.”

Lenny is predeceased by the love of his life, Edith “Edie Rose,” and his brother Fred Celluro. He is survived by his son Leonard “Lenny” Celluro Jr. and his wife Mia, his daughter Michele Celluro and her significant other Rich Testa, his four grandchildren – Carli Mariella and her husband Nicola, Alexis Celluro, Austin Celluro, and Michael Grande – his two great-granddaughters, Adriana Mariella and Valentina Mariella, and others that were close to him, including Nicholas Testa, Alice Tomeio and her family – Buddy, Roz, and Benjamin – and many cherished cousins, nieces, and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Watsessing Athletic Club c/o Pat Johnston 20 Dickinson Road Brick, NJ 08724