Liza Brooke Cain, 38, of Bloomfield, NJ, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 8th. Born in Winchester, Virginia, Liza is the cherished daughter of Molly Hillyard Rice of Asheville, NC, and Larry and Karla Cain of Winchester, VA.

She is survived by her brother Tucker Cain (Lindsey) of South Lake Tahoe, CA; sister Schuler Rice of Cullman, AL; brother Harrison Rice of Asheville, NC; sister Rachel Judy Pretorius (John) of Los Angeles, CA; grandparents Paul W. (Pop) and Jo (Spiffy) Hillyard of Winchester, VA and Thomas F. Cain of Stephens City, VA; and many treasured aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Most precious of all is Liza’s adored rescue dog, Bennington.

Predeceasing Liza was her grandmother Joyce Rippeon Cain (Granny Joyce) of Stephens City, VA, and her brother Kelly Snider of Winchester, VA.

Liza graduated from Millbrook High School in 2004 and West Virginia University in 2009 with a Bachelor’s in Mass Communication. She loved her Mountaineers and was an avid fan of college football. Throughout her school years, Liza participated in dancing, Cotillion, and cheerleading and excelled in art and history. After college, Liza held positions in the hospitality, finance, sales, and advertising industries before thriving in technical recruiting in the government contract space.

Liza never met a stranger and enjoyed spending time with friends, listening to music, watching true crime stories, traveling, and going to the beach, which was her ultimate happy place. She tended to be the life of the party and a person not easily forgotten after meeting her. Depending on the day, those who spent time with her would have big stories to tell as Liza was, like, SOOO EXTRA.

At her core, she believed, “Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away.” The family will hold a private service to be held at a later date. If you are inclined to do so, please donate to a local animal rescue organization of your choice.

