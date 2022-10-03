Loy Asaha Dobbs

Loy Asaha (Lisa) Dobbs, 38 yrs old , of West Orange, NJ. died at St. Barnabas Medical Center Livingston on September 24, 2022.

Lisa grew up in Jamaica before migrating to the United States where she lived life to the fullest with her husband and children. She treasured all the friendships she made along the way.

She is survived by her beloved husband Donavan Dobbs. The apples of her eyes – her children Davian, Isabelle, Gabrielle, & Jahnay. Her mother Cecilia, Sisters Denica and Lordia, Brother Bresney and father Errol Hitchman.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Saturday October 8th at St. Marks United Methodist Church 51 Elm St. Montclair. The Visitation will be held at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Friday October 7th, from 4:00-8:00pm. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com