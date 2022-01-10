Luisa Justiniano (nee Cuevas), 100, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, January 6, 2022 surrounded by her family.

Born in Lares, Puerto Rico, she moved to Mayaguez, Puerto Rico with her parents and three siblings. She married her husband Eduardo Justiniano and moved to New York City for a better life. Luisa Justiniano spent most of her life working in the restaurant field at Ara Services at the New York Life Insurance Company in Manhattan. Later, when her daughter got married, she moved to North Bergen, NJ to be closer to her daughter and son-in-law. For the last ten years of her life, she moved in with her daughter and son-in-law, Bloomfield, NJ.

Luisa Justiniano was the beloved wife of the late Eduardo Justiniano. She is survived by her loving daughter, Carmen Witter, son-in law, Stuart Witter, granddaughter, Luisa Hirsch (nee Witter), grandson by marriage Paul Hirsch, her sisters Esther Crespo and Carmen Ortiz, and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sister Rosa Elena Cuevas.

Luisa Justiniano was Catholic and very devoted to God and the Virgin Mary. Viewing services for Luisa Justiniano and burial will be held privately at O'Boyle Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Bloomfield, NJ.

Luisa Justiniano’s favorite charities included St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and Memorial Sloan Kettering. In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Memorial Sloan Kettering.