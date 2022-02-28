Beloved wife, mother, and bubby (grandmother), Lynn Jacobs, of South Orange, NJ, passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband of 41 years, Lowell, and her two daughters, Elana and Teri, on February 23, 2022.

Lynn was always vibrant and full of life. She was born on May 11, 1953, to Freda and Melvin Josephs, of Wallingford, PA. She attended Northeastern University School of Nursing, and went on to have a rewarding 40 year career in nursing, mostly as a school nurse in the Orange, NJ school district. She loved helping her elementary school kids, many of whom would say hi to Ms. Jacobs around town as young adults. Lynn was an active community member, involved for many years with Hadassah, her synagogue, a food pantry, and CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate). She was a longtime environmentalist who loved being outdoors in nature, taking walks in the South Mountain Reservation and in her neighborhood, where she knew most of her neighbors.

Lynn’s life was her family and her total love of Broadway shows, especially musicals, and mahjong, a game she played passionately with three separate groups of friends, every week, even virtually during Covid. Lynn met her lifelong love, Lowell, when they lived two blocks away on the Upper West Side Manhattan in 1979. They married a year and half later, in 1980, and moved to South Orange, NJ the following year. In 1983, their daughter Elana was born. Their second daughter, Teri, was born in 1986, on Lynn’s birthday and mother’s day. Lynn always said Teri was the best present Lynn ever received. The family attended countless shows together, and Lynn and Lowell (and sometimes the girls) traveled around the world together, getting to every continent except Antarctica.

The last 19 months of Lynn’s life might have been her best, because her adored grandson, Jonah Simon, was born, and Lynn became a bubby extraordinaire. Lynn was the most incredible bubby. Jonah was the light of her life, and the feeling was mutual.

Lynn’s commitment to her passions, her community, her career, and her family, cannot be adequately conveyed in words, nor can the depth of her loved one’s sorrow at losing her so soon. We take comfort in having known and loved Lynn and knowing that until the very end of her life, Lynn was filled with fun, laughter, optimism and her family.