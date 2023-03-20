Madelyn F. Delaney (nee Sottolano) 85, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at home in Bloomfield, N.J.

Born in Jersey City, Madelyn was a graduate of St. Michael’s High School, Union City, NJ. where she participated in various sports. While at St. Michael’s, Madelyn met her dearest friend, Mary Petro (nee Reich). She was a long-time resident of Bloomfield and was a retired data processing and payroll clerk for SeaLand Service in Elizabeth, NJ. She was a parishioner of St. Thomas the Apostle Parish and an active member the Rosary Society. Madelyn was a passionate supporter of children’s education in her parish. Madelyn lived by the motto, “It could be worse.”

Madelyn was the wife of the late George A. Delaney for 62 years. Madelyn was predeceased by her parents, Nicholas and Florence Bencer Sottolano, her brothers Nicholas and Robert Sottolano, her beloved aunt Lillian Bencer, her sister-in-law Phoebe Sottolano, her brother-in-law James Ferris, and her dear friend Mary Petro (nee Reich). She is survived by her sister Delores Ferris, her brother Michael Sottolano, and her sister-in-law Lillian Sottolano. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends who were blessed to know her.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield on Friday, March 17th. The funeral mass was offered at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 60 Byrd Avenue, Bloomfield. Interment at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Bloomfield. Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield. www.oboylefuneralhome.com

In lieu of flower, donations can be made to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic School, Bloomfield.