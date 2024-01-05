Manuel Lugo

Manuel (Manny) Lugo, 68 of Bloomfield passed away suddenly on 12/24/2023 in Florida.

Mannny served in the US Army in the mid 1970’s. He moved to Florida in 1990 where he was a bus driver for Disney Tourism and also a ride operator for Old Town Amusement Park in Kissimmee.

He returned to Bloomfield in 2010 and was employed by Northeast Lock Corp. in Clifton as an elevator lock assembler. He retired in June 2022 and achieved his dream of returning to Florida.

Manny was known around Bloomfield for his avid love of metal detecting. His friendliness & kindness to all those he came into contact with will never be forgotten.

He will be greatly missed by his beloved family and friends and will be soaring high above us all as an angel. A private cremation was held in Florida. Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield

