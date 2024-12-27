Manuel Pascua Aguda, 90, of Union (formerly of Bloomfield), died at Overlook Medical Center after an extended illness on December 19, 2024.

Born in Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte, Philippines on September 14, 1934, Manuel graduated from National University with a degree in Engineering. Afterwards, he married his lifelong love Graduacion Wisco and emigrated to the United States, where they both became American Citizens.

The Agudas settled in Newark, NJ, where Manuel worked as a civil engineer, primarily for Nicholas J. Bouras, Inc., of Summit. He and Graduacion welcomed a son, Manuel G. W. Aguda, in 1974. He raised his family in Bloomfield, then moved to Union after the passing of his wife in 2002.

In addition to his parents and his beloved wife Graduacion, he is predeceased by his brothers, Patricio and Ildefonso. Surviving are his son Manuel, Daughter in Law Sarah, and grandson Manuel Jacob (MJ).

Visitation will take place on Sunday, December 29 from 1-5 pm at O’Boyle Funeral Home in Bloomfield. Mass will be held at 10 am on Monday, December 30, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, with burial at Glendale Cemetery immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations in Manuel’s name be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com