Margaret A. Horan

Margaret Ann Horan (nee Barry), 78, of Bloomfield passed away peacefully at her residence on Thursday, March 14th.

Mrs. Horan was the wife of James J. Horan for 43 years, mother of Nancy Sinatra and her husband, Mario, grandmother of Mario Joseph and Lauren Sinatra, sister of Joseph P. Barry, the late Doris Reese, Richard L., and James S. Barry. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Born in Newark, Mrs. Horan was a lifelong resident of Bloomfield. Margaret worked as a legal secretary at Degonge, Garrity, and Fitzpatrick Law firm in Bloomfield for many years and retired in 1986. She was also an active member and Eucharistic Minister at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Glen Ridge.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 195 Ridgewood Avenue, Glen Ridge on Tuesday, March 19th at 10 a.m. A visitation will be held at O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St., Bloomfield, on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. Cremation private. Condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com