Margaret Ann Gruendel – Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Aunt and Friend

It is with great sadness we share the passing of our beautiful mother, Margaret Ann Gruendel (nee Phillips) (a/k/a Mom, Mammy, Margie, Mrs. G.), 82 of Bloomfield, New Jersey. Marge passed away surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren on January 9, 2025.

Born on July 4, 1942 in Newark, New Jersey, Marge resided in Newark before moving to Little Falls, then settled down in Bloomfield with her loving and devoted husband where they raised five children.

After high school, Marge did secretarial work in the financial/ law fields before starting a family. She was Superwoman! She raised five children and cared for dozens of other kids. Marge started out watching neighborhood kids in her home after school and eventually started caring for kids full-time, many of whom have become family and still keep in touch, as she cared for each of them as they were her own.

Marge loved her family more than anything. She loved spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren, especially vacationing in Monterey Beach, Disney World and LBI. She also loved visiting Atlantic City with her husband. She attended all of her kids’ and grandkids’ school events and sports games! She also loved watching NBA games and the Dallas Mavericks with her husband! Marge’s favorite hobbies were crocheting, taking pictures, and collecting Hummels and Radko ornaments.

Marge is predeceased by her husband, Ralph F. Gruendel; her parents, Harry and Clara Phillips; and her siblings, Harry Phillips, Alice Alexander, Caroline Yesulitis and Robert Phillips. Marge is survived by her beloved son, Ralph; beloved daughters, Carolyn Charles (and husband Pat Charles), Michelle, Lisa Reilly (and husband Paul Reilly, Jr.), and Jennifer; and her much-loved grandchildren, Connor, Jake, Donovan and Mikey, as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

