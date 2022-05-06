Margaret McEwan, 95, passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at home in West Orange, N.J.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend the funeral from the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. The funeral mass was offered at Sacred Heart Church at 12:30 p.m. Entombment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover. Please express condolences at

www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Blantyre, Scotland, Mrs. McEwan lived in Bloomfield for most of her life before moving to West Orange. She worked as a bookkeeper for the Essex County Surrogates Office, retiring after many years.

She was the wife of John McEwan for 70 years; mother of Margaret Ann Smith and her husband William and Rosemary Drozdowski and her husband Michael; grandmother of Michael, Kaitlyn, Anna, Gianna, John and the late William; great grandmother of William.