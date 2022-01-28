Our shining star, Maribel Clementina Ferrer, passed away peacefully in the warm comfort of her home in Bloomfield, NJ on January 21, 2022, surrounded by her loving family after a courageous 5-year battle with pediatric brain cancer. She was the tender age of 11. Though her life was brief, she touched many lives and was deeply loved by those around her.

Maribel was born with a larger than life, fire spit personality on the early eve of July 4, 2010 to her parents, Angel Ferrer and Lisa Ferrer Cervantes. She was a strong willed, fearless girl who lit the room up with her presence. Her beautiful smile, confidence and spirit transcended her struggles and brought strength to so many through her far reaching authentic presence. She never shied from sharing what was on her mind and chose to live her life “her way”. She made her short time in this world as magical as she was.

Those that had the great fortune to know Maribel will always remember the feisty girl that loved so deeply and found joy in the smallest moments of life. She preferred glitter and sparkles, pink, and unicorns. She loved to snuggle with her teddy bear, Oso, who could be found by her side at all times, and shared an inseparable bond with her older sibling, Avery. Most of her days were spent engulfed by the love of her parents, Avery, grandparents, aunts and uncles, cousins, teachers, therapists, doctors and close family friends.

Maribel attended her local elementary school Demarest Elementary School, as 6th grade honor student and was grateful for the countless educators and classmates who spent hours with her in and out of school. She was also well known in the halls of Hackensack Children’s Hospital, who extended their care and support through the last few years.

Maribel faced pediatric cancer with a resilience and fortitude that inspired all who knew her story. She will be dearly missed and her memory cherished. She is survived by her parents, Angel and Lisa Ferrer, older sibling, Avery Ferrer, and her paternal grandparents, Angel and Maria Ferrer, and maternal grandparent, Margarita Cervantes, and many aunts, uncles, family and friends. She is preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Ulbio Cervantes.

Relatives and friends were invited to attend A celebration of Maribel’s life on Wednesday, January 26th at O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street, Bloomfield, NJ 07003. A funeral mass was offered on Thursday, January 27th at her beloved parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 76 Broad Street, Bloomfield, NJ 07003. Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com