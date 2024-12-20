May 17, 1930-December 17, 2024

Marie Ann Glancy, 94, passed away on December 17, 2024. Born on May 17, 1930, she lived much of her life in New Jersey, growing up in Belleville before moving to Glen Ridge and later Clifton.

Marie spent much of her career in education, beginning as a physical education teacher at Belleville High School. After raising her family, she returned to teaching as an Assistant Professor at Bloomfield College, eventually retiring in 1990 from her role as a health educator at East Orange High School.

Known for her strong-willed and often outspoken personality, Marie had firm opinions and wasn’t one to shy away from expressing them. She maintained a sense of independence throughout her life. She was also known for her love of food and her Italian cooking. Her meatball recipe was passed down to her grandchildren. Marie’s family understood her and loved their matriarch. She will be missed.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony Michael and Ann Marie Petillo; her brother, Robert Anthony Petillo; and her son, Robert Eugene Glancy. She is survived by her children, Joanne Decker (James) and Eugene Edward Glancy; her grandchildren, Toni Allyson Setteducato, Nicholas Steven Setteducato (Amy Brennan), Patrick Joseph (P.J.) Reddan (Jennyfer), Megan Kelly Glancy, Patricia Ann Bell (Lynelle), and Christine Marie Glancy (Andreas Moekesch); as well as seven great-grandchildren.

A private family memorial service will be held.

