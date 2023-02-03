Marion Decker (Schmidt), 90, of Verona died peacefully on Sunday, January 29, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Marion was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. and grew up in Bloomfield with her parents Charles and Frances (Gosman) Schmidt and her 7 brothers and sisters Joan Person, Barbara Wurm (deceased), Charles Schmidt (deceased), James Kuhl (deceased), George Schmidt, Walter Kuhl (deceased), and Daniel Schmidt (deceased) .

Marion lived in Bloomfield for most of her life. She managed the hospitality shop and worked in accounting at Mountainside Hospital. She was also employed as a crossing guard by the Township of Bloomfield for several years. She retired to Toms River in 1997.

Marion was the loving wife of Wilbert Decker for 60 years, until he passed away in 2009. She was the devoted mother of Linda Sutter and her husband Robert of Hackettstown, Debra Lipari and her husband Joseph of West Caldwell, Barbara Decker of Bloomfield, Cynthia Capasso and her husband Carl of Delaware, Carol Fehily and her husband Patrick of Chadwick Beach, Margaret Lenez and her husband Patrick of Virginia, and Wilbert Decker Jr. and his wife Joan of Ringwood. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Marion’s family was her joy and she loved nothing more than being surrounded by them. Her love, life, and memories will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

Arrangements by O'Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad St., Bloomfield, N.J. The funeral service was on Saturday. Interment in Glendale Cemetery, Bloomfield.