Marion Farrington

Marion (Wagner) Farrington, 97, of Bloomfield, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 29th.

Mrs. Farrington is the wife of the late Russell A. Farrington. She is the mother of Russell A. III of Scotland and his wife Catherine, Gregory R. of Hamburg and his wife Bobbi, and Robert B. of Allendale and his wife JoAnne. She is the sister of Richard N. Wagner of Missouri and his late wife, Elaine. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Paul, Matthew, Lauren, Benjamin, Allen, and one great-granddaughter, Zianna.

Marion was born in Beacon, New York. She lived many years in Nutley, New Jersey and the last forty-three years in Bloomfield (1962).

She graduated from Berkeley Secretary School, East Orange in 1945.

Marion was the former member of the Home and School Association of Brookdale School Bloomfield. She is a member of Daughters of American Revolution. Mrs. Farrington also loved Bingo and Painting.

