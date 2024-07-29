Mark David Faris of Bloomfield, NJ, passed away unexpectedly on July 16, 2024. He was 63. Born in Orange, NJ. He was the son of the late Arlene Pierson Faris and the late Bernard Faris. Mark grew up in Glen Ridge and graduated from Upsala College. He enjoyed spending time in Maine, traveling and trying new cuisines. He had a passion for music, Apple computers, games, books, and comics on the big screen. Mark, his brothers and Uncle Jon went to see a NY Yankees game or two every season together. The four of them looked forward to these gatherings and he will be missed terribly. Mark studied the culinary arts, was a Foodie and always made time to meet his friends and family for worthwhile meals at NYC restaurants or by showing up to a party with homemade grape leaves. Mark took pride in following his talented family of Writers, Actors and Musicians and supporting the theater arts. He was a professional Editor, Writer, and Wordsmith. He had a quick and witty sense of humor that reminded those closest to him not to take themselves too seriously. Mark retired in 2022 but most notably worked for 18 years at Shea Communications as a Vice President and Account Director. He was proud to work on the team that promoted and coordinated the Nathan’s Famous Hotdog eating contest held every year on the 4th of July. He delighted in the time he spent with his nephews, friends, and extended family.

Mark was a beloved son, nephew, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. He is survived by his brother, Paul and wife Cara, nephews Brian and Damon of Vernon, NJ, his brother Jeffrey of New York City and many beloved Pierson and Faris family, friends, and colleagues.

A remembrance and celebration of Mark’s life will be scheduled for a later date. Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, Bloomfield. Condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com