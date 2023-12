Martin William Cotler

Husband, Father, Educator (1929-2023)

Martin William Cotler of Maplewood, New Jersey passed away on November 23, 2023. Marty was predeceased by Barbara, his wife of 70 years, in 2021. He is survived by his children Donald (Abigail), Michael (Ellen), Lindsey (Vernita), and Valerie (Belinda), 5 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren.