Mary Ann Doyle (nee Ferrera), daughter of Elena Rose Hollinger (Joseph) and Vito Ferrera (Anna), passed away peacefully at her home in San Francisco on Sunday May 29, 2022.

She is survived by her three children, James (Cindy Fales), John (Lori) and Margaret Ruschmann (Marc), and her beloved grandchildren, Jack, Will, Ellie, Elisabeth and Michael. She also leaves behind her sister Peggy Flynn and brother Vito Ferrera. She is predeceased by her husband Jim, who was the love of her life and her partner on many of life’s adventures. She is also predeceased by her brothers Donato (Victoria) and Richard (Michelina) Ferrera and sister Marie Elena Louis (Joe).

Born on October 7, 1936, Mary Ann was a child who felt the pains of the Great Depression and the burdens of World War II. Both her father and stepfather had been in the war effort and, for a period, she was the daughter of a single mom. It led her to become a very independent, resourceful and empathetic person – traits that carried her through the course of her life.

Mary Ann was always ahead of the curve. She was part of a blended Modern Family before it made the TV show circuit and she embraced and loved all of her half siblings and step parents – it is just the way she was! She lived on Manhattan’s Upper West Side as a young girl before it became THE place to live. She was a Jersey Girl who went down the shore – long before Bruce Springsteen sang of the virtues – and met her husband Jim along the way. In 1973, Mary Ann and Jim moved the family to California.

As a stay-at-home mom she picked up California real estate as a hobby and was able to parlay her successes into college tuition for all 3 kids.

Mary Ann loved trying new things, eating at different restaurants, traveling and was always interested in learning. She loved Broadway shows, California wine, family, old movies, Italian food and shopping, not necessarily in that order and preferably in combination. Her family was always the most important thing to her.

No story about Mary Ann would be complete without touching on her health and resilience. When she was in her early 60’s she finally received a diagnosis for an

ailment that plagued her for years – she was suffering from COPD. It made many tasks very difficult but she was undeterred and made the most of things. Inspired by one old-school pulmonologist, she became empowered to gain control of her breathing and keeping calm during episodes. In the last few years, it was increasingly difficult just to navigate each day but she persisted and was always grateful for every moment. She was blessed to have caregivers, Shirley, Ana, Florence, Orfilia, who brought joy to her final phase with good cooking, shared stories and many laughs.

While she is missed dearly, she is back on her next adventure in God’s hands and with her husband Jim again by her side. A piece of both of their hearts will always be left in San Francisco.

For those who want to remember Mary Ann, a donation in her name to St Vincent’s Academy in Newark NJ would be greatly appreciated. It was here where she received guidance, attention and the confidence that would give her the base for the rest of her life. She was a perennial contributor as a token of her gratitude and to offer next generations the same gifts that she had received.

Private services will be held with a Celebration of Life to be held later this summer.