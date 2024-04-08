Mary Grace Palis, 97, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Relatives and friends were invited to the funeral mass on Friday, April 5th at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 60 Byrd Avenue, Bloomfield.

Grace Palis nee Uttinger, 97 known lovingly as GG, (Grandma Grace), later Great Grandmother, wife, mother, sister and aunt passed on April 2nd her 97th birthday. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Dr. Joseph W. Palis in 2014.

GG grew up in Bloomfield NJ and later in life moved to Cedar Grove. She graduated from Bloomfield High School class of 1944 and graduated from Chestnut Hill College in PA class of 1948. GG provided a beautiful upbringing for her children – family was everything constantly celebrating birthdays, holidays, vacations together. One of her passions was playing golf which she did at the Glen Ridge Country Club. Even today her name is on a trophy at the club. Another fun passion was playing bridge with her girlfriends.

She is survived by her five children: Jody Toth (Scott) of Tarrytown, NY, Susan Roddy (Bruce) of West Orange, Jean Spatz (Kevin) of HoHoKus, Joseph Palis of Cedar Grove, and Kathy Aussenheimer (Bob) of North Caldwell. GG has 9 grandchildren: Scott Toth (Bridget), Matthew Toth (Jamie), Samantha Lewis (John), Megan Hall (Jay), Jeff Roddy (Kate), Whitney Pojednic (Mark), Christian, Kaitlyn, and Claire Aussenheimer. Plus 13 Great grandchildren: Matthew, Kathryn, Patrick , Ella, Ryan, Hali, Kelly, Quinn, Fiona, Tierney, Declan, JJ, and Jack. Needless to say she will be missed dearly by all.

In lieu of flowers or to donate please consider your favorite Alzheimer’s association.

