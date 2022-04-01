Mary Margaret Reynolds, 94, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at the Canterbury Health Care Center in Cedar Grove.

Funeral services and interment will be private.

Please express condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com

Born in Baltimore, Maryland, Mrs. Reynolds resided in Bloomfield. She was a graduate of St. Elizabeth College in Convent Station and later worked at the Gift Shop at Mountainside Hospital in Glen Ridge.

She was the mother of Laurie McGovern, Marianne Ianuzeli, Peter Reynolds, Eileen Luland, Sean Reynolds and the late Patrick Reynolds; sister of Francis (Sonny) Lutz and the late Joseph and Robert Lutz; grandmother of Michael, Taylor, Jacob and Jessica and great grandmother of Cole, Layne and Skylar.