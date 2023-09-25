Marykutty Kidangan was born on May 18, 1948, to parents Mathew and Mariam Kallumkal. She was the third eldest child out of a total of nine children.

From 1953-1964, her schooling was in St. Little Theresa school in Vazhakulam, Kerala where she completed and received her high school diploma.

From 1964-1969, she completed her college bachelor’s degree at Maris Stella College in Andhra Pradesh, India. From 1969-1973, she attended and graduated from Immaculate Heart of Mary School of Nursing (Marygiri) in Bharananganam, Kerala, India as a general nurse.

In 1975, Marykutty Mathew Kallumkal immigrated from India to the United States of America. She started her nursing career in St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese, Illinois.

In 1977, she moved from Illinois to New Jersey where she had brief careers working as a nurse at Armenian Nursing Home, Greystone Hospital and East Orange General Hospital. She then worked for many years at Orange Memorial Hospital in the Orthopedic unit.

The next year, she traveled back to Kerala and married Mr. Jose K. Kidangan from Koratty, Kerala. After Jose’s arrival to the states that same year, they primarily lived their entire USA life in Bloomfield, NJ where they raised their three children- Chris, Charles, and Raena Kidangan.

In 1990, she resigned from her job and traveled to Kerala with their three children to raise them in the culture while Jose stayed in the US but visited them there.

In 1992, Marykutty returned to New Jersey and the following year, she resumed her career in nursing at Essex County Hospital in Cedar Grove, NJ. She worked as a psychiatric RN. After 18 years of service, she retired from Essex County Hospital. She then began retired life with Jose and traveled for a long stay in Kerala every year.

In 2016, Marykutty was diagnosed with cancer. Two years later, Marykutty lost her husband to death.

As she continued her life as a widow, she still traveled to Kerala yearly while also enjoying her grandchildren in the USA.

On September 15, 2023, Marykutty J. Kidangan succumbed to her illness and joined her husband Jose in death. She is survived by her three children, their spouses, and her five grandchildren with one more grandchild on the way.

Marykutty was a beautiful soul. She kept herself occupied with travel, faith & prayer, cooking, watching amusing clips and videos on her tablet, and writing her loved ones long letters of her feelings, love, advice and encouragement. But most of all, she will always be remembered for her unwavering dedication to her family and friends, her bright smile and her faith and generosity. We love and miss her dearly. Until we meet again may she rest peacefully.

