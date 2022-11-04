Maureen T. Sheridan (Mary), passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Job Haines Home in Bloomfield.

Maureen was 100 years old.

She was born in Dublin, Ireland and lived many years in Bloomfield. She was a member of the Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing as well as a member of Dance Teachers Association. Maureen taught dancing at Arthur Murray and Miss Roseanna’s Dance Studios. She also worked at PNC Bank and was a world traveler.

She was the daughter of the late Patrick and Julia Cooke Sheridan. She is also survived by her brother Patrick Sheridan as well as cousins, nieces and nephews in Ireland, England and Wales

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street Bloomfield. Condolences at www.oboylefuneralhome.com