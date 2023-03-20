Michael “Gunner” Doud, 72 passed away earlier this week after an almost 20-year cancer battle.

One of seventeen, Michael was born and raised in Bloomfield New Jersey.

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, adored brother, loving uncle of countless nieces and nephews and proud Vietnam Veteran. Michael was preceded in death by his father John Joseph Doud and mother Ruth Harriet Doud (Patterson). Survived by his wife of 50 years, Evelyn Doud (Quinones), sons Michael and John, their wives Carolyn and Jennifer and his five grandchildren Mary, Anne, Jack, Cara and Andrew.

A celebration of his life took place on Saturday, at the O’Boyle Funeral Home 309 Broad St. Bloomfield.

www.oboylefuneralhome.com