Michael J. Onorato Sr (69) of Bloomfield NJ. Passed away on March 20, 2023.

Born in the Bronx NY he served honorably in the United States Navy. He married the love of his life Nina Iacono and together they created a family and successful business. Known for his vibrant personality, huge heart, and impact he left on those he knew. But more for his devotion to his grandchildren and their activities. His favorite thing was that he got to share his love of fishing with all of them.

He is survived by his children Michael J Onorato Jr, Cristina Olmo, and son in law Juan A Olmo. His beloved grandchildren Michael Thomas, Lito, Nina, Gia, and Aniyah. His sister Joann, his Aunt Marie and Uncle John.

A memorial mass will be held on Saturday April the 1st at 11 am at St Val’s Church Bloomfield NJ. The family requests that you wear white or navy blue if possible, if you plan on attending. Thank you

Arrangements by O’Boyle Funeral Home, 309 Broad Street Bloomfield. Condolences at

www.oboylefuneralhome.com