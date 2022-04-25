Michael J Sweeney, 62, of Bloomfield NJ, passed away on April 22, 2022 after a long illness.

Michael was born in Montclair on June 1, 1959. He graduated from Essex Catholic High School in 1977. Michael was a lover of art, theatre and a talented artist. He went on to study Fine Arts at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, MA.

Michael was predeceased by his loving mother, Elizabeth M. Sweeney née Kelly and his brother Patrick. Michael is survived by his sister Kathleen Sweeney, his brother and sister in law, Richard and Cindy McSweeney, nephews Tashi and David, nieces Charlotte and Amelia and many loving cousins.

Michael had a great sense of humor and was a kind and loving brother, uncle and friend. Michael will be dearly missed.

A funeral mass will be offered at Sacred Heart Church, 76 Broad Street, Bloomfield NJ on April 27, 2022 at 10:45 am. Interment will take place at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, an organization that provides support to individuals afflicted with this disease. For more information please refer to the following website: https://nami.org/Home

Alternatively another organization is the National Kidney Foundation https://www.kidney.org/content/front-page-nephron

